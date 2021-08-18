RFG Advisory LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

