RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06.

