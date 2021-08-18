RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

VGLT opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

