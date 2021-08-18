RFG Advisory LLC Sells 205 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

