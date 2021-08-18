RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.58.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

