Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of GM opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

