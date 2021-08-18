Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.5% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $329.30 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $329.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.57. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

