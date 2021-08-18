Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 358 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,962,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

