Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,147 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock valued at $394,072,582. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

