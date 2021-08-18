Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 249 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

