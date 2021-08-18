Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.60. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

Shares of PANW opened at $365.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.67. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

