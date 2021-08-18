Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHD. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 128,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cactus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 35.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,075 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 46.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHD opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49. Cactus has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.