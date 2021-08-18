Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.65 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003673 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $426.62 million and approximately $59.02 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

