e-Money 24-Hour Volume Reaches $191,271.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and $191,271.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00126035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00150844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,918.48 or 0.99958421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.00880021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NGMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.