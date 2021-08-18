Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.
Interface has decreased its dividend payment by 62.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
TILE stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $779.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Interface
Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.
