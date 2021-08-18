Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by 62.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TILE stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $779.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

