Westpac Banking Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 190,385 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 21.1% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 393,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 68,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

