Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its target price cut by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 135.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

BDTX stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

