Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its target price cut by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 135.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.
BDTX stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.