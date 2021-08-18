Ready Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,609 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,495% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

NYSE RC opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.49.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

