Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Ebix worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $883.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

