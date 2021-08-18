Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

CUZ opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,482,000 after buying an additional 278,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after buying an additional 621,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after buying an additional 273,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,657,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.