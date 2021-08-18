Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $138.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

