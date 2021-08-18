Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $412.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.