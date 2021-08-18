Zacks: Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Camtek by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46. Camtek has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

