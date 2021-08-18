Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 464,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

AxoGen stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $643.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $846,064. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

