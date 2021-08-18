Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.