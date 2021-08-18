Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Severn Bancorp worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVBI. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 714.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 77,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVBI opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.