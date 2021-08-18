Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 54,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,098 shares in the company, valued at $326,748.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AP opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.12. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.