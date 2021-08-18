Kendall Capital Management Has $468,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $272.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

