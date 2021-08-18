Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 135,345 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,345 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

IMGN stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

