Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 286.23 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

