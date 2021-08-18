Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 854 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $295.04 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.85 and a fifty-two week high of $295.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.89.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

