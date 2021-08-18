ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,080.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

