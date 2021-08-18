Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 3,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July alerts:

Shares of BJUL opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.