Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $5,063,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $13,346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

