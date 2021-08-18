Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $284,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

JHMA opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69.

