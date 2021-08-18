iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

Shares of DVYE opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $41.63.

