Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.63.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

