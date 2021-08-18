Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

