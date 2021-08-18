HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $156,418.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00837557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00155035 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.