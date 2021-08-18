The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

TTD opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 148.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,880.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 221.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $306,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

