Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

