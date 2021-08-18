Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Boosted by Wedbush

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRAY. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $77.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 922,746 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

