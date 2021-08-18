Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Hold

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSLLY. Macquarie downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CSL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.57.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

