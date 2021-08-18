Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Raised by Wedbush

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LQDA opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

