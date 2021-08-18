Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

HTBX opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

