The Middleby Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2021 earnings at $8.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

MIDD stock opened at $177.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.75. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 21.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.