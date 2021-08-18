SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.32

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.32 and last traded at $119.11, with a volume of 1693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

