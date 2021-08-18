Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

