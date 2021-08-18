The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,584,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

