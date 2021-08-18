We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

